First Baptist Church West Monroe will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary this month. The founding history began in 1920.
Pastor Herman Driskell was sent to West Monroe in 1920 by the Louisiana Baptist Convention to start a small congregation meeting in a building in downtown West Monroe.
After the church was started, Pastor Driskell moved on to other pastoral assignments, but after a few hears, he returned to West Monroe as the pastor.
Unfortunately, upon his return in 1929, things turned to the worst. His voice began to fail him and the church had incurred financial obligations that they were unable to repay.
Pastor Driskell and the Deacon Chairman called a business meeting to let the people of the church know of the financial needs. It was unanimous that people had given every dollar they could spare. There we no other earthly options.
Pastor Driskell summarized the situation as follows:
“Through the years it had been our experience with our Lord in prayer, that, where human engenuity, human will, human willingness, human power and human dedication failed; at that point the Lord was ready to take over and undertake for us. He was ready to show people and church just what he could do. In that hour he was the only hope of pastor and church. He was their only salvation and deliverer. We had reached the end of the way. It was time for the Lord to mount the ship’s bridge of the church and assume command. He would do so in case we surrendered our lives, the church and the situation into his almighty hand and sought his decision.”
With the situation so dire, Pastor Driskell arose at daylight and kissed his wife goodbye as he went to lock himself in his office to pray and wait for the Lord to speak to him.
Pastor Driskell began to pray, as he recalled:
“Lord, we place ourself, the church and all the interest of Thy kingdom committed to our hands and leadership at Thy feet. Lord, in the name of Jesus, accept our committal and lead us through the surrounding shadow to the light.”
He continued to pray and pray until God healed his body. God also answered his other prayer as follows: “You and the church shall have the money needed.”
Pastor Driskell finally left the office and the next Sunday preached with his newly healed voice with no pain or hesitation.
At the end of the service the church was called into a business session and the grim facts concerning the church’s financial status were presented.
The church was at the crossroad of closure or continuation.
After the presentation, a gentleman stranger arose. He said “I am a stranger here, but I will be one of fifty or more men, if necessary, to contribute fifty dollars to lift this church out of its present financial difficulties.” He then placed a fifty-dollar bill on the communion table.
One by one, people began walking the aisle placing money on the table. “The sum given was more than needed to meet the demands of the hour” according to Pastor Driskell.
Afterward, the church began to grow, and now for 100 years, we honor our loving and mighty God, who has continued to bless First West and this community.. Come celebrate with us and our former pastors on October 23 and 24 as we prepare for our next 100 years.
A.J. Burns is a real estate appraiser based in West Monroe.
