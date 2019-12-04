The days seem to just fly by during the holiday season. Turkeys and touchdowns seem to fill the entire month of December. When I was a freshman at LSU living in the stadium dormatory, I remember keeping my suitcase packed and under my bunk from Thanksgiving until the Christmas break because I didn’t want to miss my ride home. There was no place like home for a homesick kid from Shongaloo.
Then came marriage and family and kids to bring joy to our home during the holidays. Now we are in the phase where we go to the home of our children. Although the routine and locations change, it’s still about getting together as a family.
Even as a child, the holidays were filled with memories of family and football. I still recall an event at a family Christmas gathering when I was only eight years old. It was six months after my Uncle Walter died. Uncle Walter and Aunt Bessie were a couple of the hardest working people I had ever seen. He was a farmer and she managed the home with eight children. Their youngest daughter, Nita, was my age, and their youngest son Howard was only 14 in 1958 when Uncle Walter died unexpectedly.
The family struggled to make ends meet without the chief bread winner. That first Christmas was especially tough. I remember when they came to Grandma’s house that Christmas afternoon. Howard had gotten only one Christmas present – a football. As we cousins gathered in the field by Grandma’s house, we divided into two teams and were so happy to share Howard’s new football for a family scrimmage.
The kick-off to begin the game was out of bounds and hit a barbed wire fence, which cut the ball wide open. As the deflated ball fell to the ground, it became very quiet. One by one, each of us fell to the ground and we began to cry knowing not only did we lose the football, but Cousin Howard lost the only gift he had gotten that Christmas morning.
Even this week, as I tossed the football with my nine year old grandson, the memory of seeing that deflated football makes my eyes a bit misty with tears, but it also reminds me of how blessed we are to be able to call any place our family gets together Home.
This week we all met up in Baton Rouge and celebrated Thanksgiving on Saturday, followed by a huge bowl of Texas A&M for dessert, which helped erase the memory of the bitter overtime defeat from last year. Again, football memories from the past came to mind, like Halloween night in 1959 when my dad and I sat in the car listening to the radio as Billy Cannon made his famous touchdown run against Ole Miss.
It just seems like the holidays and football go together, whether you are in the back yard tossing the pig skin or watching a game on the big screen. When everybody gets together, no matter where you are, it is Home.
A.J. Burns is a real estate appraiser based in West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.