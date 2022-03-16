Last week, I filled up my truck with gas. The medium grade fuel was $4.29 per gallon. Later that day, I was digging though some old files and found a gas receipt from fifty years earlier, where I paid
$4.00 for 11.1 gallons of gas, or $0.36 per gallon. My, how times have changed. The cost equates to over 5% increase per year, which isn’t really that bad when you calculate it that way; however, when you realize that nearly one-half of the increase has occurred since 2017, when our country was on the road to energy independence, you have to wonder: Why?
We need to get back on track to providing our own resources in order to assure a ready and reasonably priced energy supply for the USA, and to stop enabling our adversaries that are benefitting from our purchases.
Of course, gasoline is only one of many items that have seen tremendous increases during the past year. Food, electricity, natural gas, automobiles, and other everyday consumer items continue to go up, which means the average worker’s pay does not go as far as it did last year.
I listened to the recent State of the Union Address, hoping to get some uplifting word of encouragement or maybe even answers to our inflation woes for the average wage earner and/or self- employed business owner, like myself. Here is the answer I got. In his address to the nation, the President stated the following: “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer,” he said. And then followed up with his own solution, as follows: “I have a better plan to fight inflation: lower your costs and not your wages.”
As a self-employed businessman, I have to wonder how to reduce the ever-increasing costs of operation. A reduction in these inflated costs will only bring you back to original cost numbers, not
lower costs. Maybe I’m missing something here, but I see many small business owners struggling to contain their expenses during these inflationary times.
I have also visited with several business owners who are seeking to expand their operations by constructing buildings. Many of these expansion projects have been put on hold due to the rising cost of building materials. Until we get our construction costs down, look for less construction of new buildings.
The small business owner is the life-blood of this country, and I salute their efforts to survive during this trying economic time. As Steve Jobs, former CEO of Apple, once said: “I’m convinced that about half of what separates the successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance.”
To the small businessman trying to make ends meet, I say hang in there and pray for your opportunity to excel.
I also want to add a quick word to our friends and allies in Ukraine. We pray for these precious people as they try to survive this tyrannical Russian assault. Hopefully, the other world leaders will step in and provide assistance and they won’t have to surrender to this dictator-led Russian regime.
A.J. Burns is a real estate appraiser based in West Monroe.
