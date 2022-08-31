One of the challenges in a changing real estate market is keeping up with the most recent trends.
As Bill Roark noted last week, the home prices are rising due in part to the increases in the price of building materials along with lack of homes for sale in the area. Much of the price increases were driven by the dramatic drop in home lending rates. Unfortunately, these rates are beginning to move upward, which is beginning to have a negative impact on housing sales.
The Federal Reserve monetary policy is seeking to slow the economy by increasing bank interest rates. These interest rate hikes increase monthly mortgage payments, as well as negatively impact the sales price of the properties.
For example, if you bought a $300,000 house last year and got a 3.2 percent interest rate, your 30 year mortgage payment was $1,037.92 per month for an 80 percent loan on $240,000. If you buy the same house today at the current interest rate of 5.7 percent, the payment could be as much as $1,392.96 per month, or about $355 more per month, increasing total payments over $125,000 during the 30 year life of the loan.
Many homeowners have paused their house-hunting efforts and have turned to remodeling or updating their existing homes with hopes of a future window of opportunity when the interest rates come down again.
While the overall financial outlook seems to be negative at the moment, the reality is that the local market continues to be cautiously optimistic. There are still many buyers in the market for homes in the area, especially when considering that there are fewer properties currently available on the market. The resulting sales data indicate that prices have not decreased in this market, and the number of days on the market have decreased, which indicates the residential market is still active.
While the mortgage rate of nearly 6% is a hard pill to swallow, there are those of us who lived through the early 1980’s, when the Freddie Mac rate was a historic high of 16.63 percent - quite a contrast from the 2021 mortgage rate average of 2.96 percent.
During normal times, it seems a 6% mortgage interest rate is not so unreasonable. Hopefully, we can get the economy back to normal and the supply and demand cycle and interest rates will stabilize.
A.J. Burns is a real estate appraiser based in West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.