Interest rates remain at historic lows for the current lending market. Several sources are quoting residential interest rates below 3%. Commercial rates are also extremely low, with rates below 5% available for some commercial customers.
The Federal Reserve previously slashed interest rates to prevent the economy from sliding into a recession. Then Coronavirus hit, resulting in these lower interest rates remaining as a stimulus to sustain the economy. The low rates have certainly been helpful for the entire market, but especially for residential activity.
Many people continue to refinance their homes at the low rates, while sellers and buyers continue to be active in the marketplace in spite of social distancing and other restrictions related to home inspections. The number of house sales has not declined during the pandemic and, in many areas, it has actually increased.
While the interest rates are a major driving force in the market, there appear to be several other factors involved in the sustained residential market.
When the initial quarantine phase was implemented, people were forced to remain at home. During this phase, many homeowners decided to begin “spring cleaning” and other at-home projects they had been putting off to get their home in tip-top shape. Some of these people decided it might be a good time to put the house up for sale while it was “looking good.” Others, while being isolated at home, were prevented from regular work-out routines at health clubs and began looking for a house with an extra space for a treadmill and exercise area, or maybe even a pool.
Then, there is the young professional who noticed that with the low interest rates, a home mortgage could be obtained for less than a rental payment. With a 30 year fixed rate mortgage the payment would not change, unlike the highly probable increase in rental rates over the next thirty years, not to mention the home-office tax benefits during the at-home work options provided by many employers.
Maybe it’s just me, but it seems like I’m seeing more houses sale above “list” price. I’m not sure if many people who are offering their properties are being conservative in their “ask” price, or if the buyers in the marketplace have larger buying budgets due to the low mortgage rates. Regardless of motivation, the housing market continues to be steady as far as prices and number of units being sold, which is a positive sign for the overall economy.
A side note for those trying to get away from it all: Due to decreased travel, many airlines and off-season vacation rentals are offering some really good deals. My daughter and family in Baton Rouge recently flew round-trip to Boston for $35 per person and spent time in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont staying at neat historic sites for very low rates.
For the rest of us in the real world, join us on the porch at Grandma’s house in Shongaloo. You will soon forget about COVID-19 and interest rates. Your blood pressure will be back to normal before you know it.
A.J. Burns is a real estate appraiser based in West Monroe.
