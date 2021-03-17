The pandemic has caused a bit of a housing boom, resulting in rising home prices for existing and proposed construction. Homeowners that decided to “stay put” have seen the value of their homes increase. Those looking for another home are finding the prices have increased substantially during the year.
The price increases are the result of several factors. The existing housing market increases are due in part to a lack of supply. Another factor is the increase in the cost of building materials. Lumber costs have skyrocketed during the year and the cost and availability of electrical supplies and appliances have caused increases. These cost hikes have increased the overall cost of construction, resulting in a higher price per square foot overall of housing.
As the proposed house prices increase, the prices of the existing houses tend to move upward, too. For people who own a house now, this market has resulted in increased equity for their homes. According to Core Logic, the average home value increased over 10% during the past year.
It would seem that the best strategy to take during this time is to keep what you have and enjoy the benefits of building equity rather than trying to find that “forever” home during this period of price increases.
I’m reminded of a story in the book “Money: A User’s Manual” that describes a rural home owner who grew discontent with his property. He complained about the headaches of home-ownership and maintenance and decided he was ready to move. He called his real estate agent with plans to list the property in order to move somewhere else. The agent came and looked at the property. A few days later, the agent called with the details of the listing, along with a description of the property.
The advertisement described a lovely rural location, quiet and peaceful, contoured with rolling hills, soft meadows, and a fresh pond.
The owner said “Read that to me again.” After the second reading, the owner said, “I’ve changed my mind. I’ve been looking for a place like that all my life.”
So, before you get too antsy to sell and move on, be sure to take a good look at what you already own. Being content with what you have may be more cost effective, too. (Philippians 4:11)
A.J. Burns is a real estate appraiser based in West Monroe.
