It’s been 20 years since West Monroe native Webb Pierce was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was the number one country artist of the 1950’s. Yet, there has been nothing to acknowledge or showcase his outstanding musical career in this area.
Most Popular
Articles
- Carroll coaching legend Burnette passes away at 70
- Joe Pasternack, Jr. passes Aug. 10
- Ouachita's Pleasant dons the 'O' after life-threatening experience
- IMPACT PLAYER: All-State linebacker Lee ready to tote the mail in 2022
- Jones arrested for financial crimes
- IMPACT PLAYER: 3-year starter Nolan anchors West Ouachita defense
- Unrestrained West Monroe man killed in vehicle crash
- MARTIN: Sound the hype alarm for the high school football season
- 2022 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Rebels lack experience but not talent in 2022
- West Monroe man accused of threatening girlfriend with gun
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
READ MORE
The Top 20 under 40 Young Professional Awards, which recognizes local young professionals fo… Read more
Applications to become a mentor in ULM’s mentorship program are due Aug. 26. Read more
Scott McDonald, athletic director for the University of Louisiana-Monroe, has announced his … Read more
The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum plans to host its third Open … Read more
District X of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association plans to hold its fall district mee… Read more
The Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program (YCP) welcomed Fifth District Congressw… Read more
SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps is currently accepting applications for their fall 2022 team. Read more
The 55th annual Ouachita River Valley Association Conference was held last week at the West … Read more
STEVE WORLEY, a sign and signal technician for the West Monroe Public Works Department, was … Read more
Fifteen locations in Ouachita Parish tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the O… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe Police SWAT team and detectives arrested a man last week for second-degree murder. Read more
Trail Life Troop 316 with Trail Life USA plans to have an open house on Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m.… Read more
Monroe districts plan to hold community engagement meetings throughout this month where cons… Read more
Artisans, makers, crafters, livestock producers and food producers are expected to sell thei… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The University of Louisiana-Monroe’s new student union building, the HUB, was unveiled with … Read more
OUACHITA GREEN’S “Framed the Drain” art project started last month and has continued into Au… Read more
THE CITY of Monroe hosted a strategic plan design camp last week to give student the opportu… Read more
Bayou Jamb, Louisiana’s largest high school football jamboree, is expected to begin Aug. 22 … Read more
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
After delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and relentless hurricane seasons, a comprehens… Read more
The Monroe Chamber of Commerce plans to host the Mid-City Small Business Meet and Greet on A… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.