It’s been another year of Covid-filled “terror” attacks. Just about the time we think we are getting past it, another variant pops up.
The government’s answer has been to send stimulus money, which has caused inflation to increase. Thankfully, the interest rates have remained low to allow real estate investments to continue, although at higher price levels. This could end this year, as the Federal Reserve has already announced proposed interest rate increases for 2022.
While the interest increases may not halt the real estate transactions, it certainly could slow it down as the investors calculate the return on investments they are considering.
I wish I could see what the future holds. When I get ready to go on a trip, I just get my phone out and put in the destination. A map pops up showing the route and time of arrival and then this voice starts telling me what lane to get in and where to turn. No, that’s not my wife; it’s the phone program assisting me along the way.
I wish we had a program on our phone to tell us how to successfully get to our desired business destination in 2022, but the route does not appear to be well-defined.
When I look around town, I do see progress in Monroe and West Monroe downtown areas. West Monroe is a little ahead of Monroe in downtown development, but Monroe is making progress.
If you had out-of-state visitors for the holidays, they probably were surprised at the amount of billboards and commercials for Injury Attorneys, Gambling (sports, lottery, video gaming) and marijuana (CBD, hemp, cannabis).
I’m not sure any of these three high profile advertisers really uphold the true image that we want to promote in Louisiana.
Our area has so much to offer with recreation and parks along our rivers and lakes. We have thousands of acres of National Forests and Louisiana State Parks.
Our state has the best colleges in the country, including three right here in Northeast Louisiana.
ULM, Louisiana Tech, and Grambling all represent the importance of education to our area.
I wish I had a better report of the future of the business atmosphere in our area. Covid continues to keep many workers at home, which appears to be a trend that may have an impact on the demand for office space in our area as well as across the nation.
Hopefully, as we educate our children, they can find jobs close to home, but the business atmosphere at the present does not appear to lend itself toward creating more jobs locally. The current trend is for our brightest and best graduates being offered jobs out of state.
We must strive to create a positive atmosphere to attract and maintain businesses in our area that will keep our graduates in the state. This must be our goal for 2022.
A.J. Burns is a real estate appraiser based in West Monroe.
