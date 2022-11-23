A.J. Burns

Our country has set aside one day every year to give thanks. George Washington declared the last Thursday in November “a day of public thanksgiving and prayer.”
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Neville matches East Ascension's physicality and then some in second round win
- Zachary's big fourth quarter propels Broncos to win over West Monroe
- OCS vs. Glenbrook features battle of streaks
- MARTIN: Balls bouncing earlier than usual for parish squads
- School Board member, parent square off
- Crnkovic resigns as DCS softball coach
- Union stymies Sterlington's offense in rematch
- St. Frederick drops heartbreaker to Southern Lab
- Judge scraps protections for police officer
- Wisner Post Office temporarily closed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen
The first official educational program of each club year is always one of the most eagerly a… Read moreMonroe Graden Club welcomes Dallas Arboretum speakers
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
A multi-jurisdictional task force arrested 60 suspects earlier this month during a warrant s… Read moreWarrant sweep nets 60 arrests
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell says the city’s plans for an amphitheater, possibly along t… Read moreWest Monroe seeking grant for amphitheater
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted Monday to spend $2,865,000 to buy a building to house … Read morePolice Jury to spend $3 million on new library
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
After several years of being closed to the public, Layton Castle along the Ouachita River in… Read moreLayton Castle reopens to public with tours beginning in December
NOVA, an employment organization based in Monroe, plans to host a meet and greet on Dec. 2 a… Read moreNOVA to host graduate meet and greet Dec. 2
The Children’s Lighted Bike Parade is scheduled for Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at Alley Park in West Monroe. Read moreChildren’s lighted bike parade Dec. 9
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish Schools scored higher than the state average for performance this year, acco… Read morePerformance scores rank above state average
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash last week that killed 78-yea… Read moreRayville man killed in two-vehicle crash
Origin Bank has been named one of the 2022 “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker, an o… Read moreOrigin Bank gets nod from publication
Louisiana Tech University celebrated two milestones last week during its 342nd commencement … Read moreLouisiana Tech celebrates graduation milestones
- By Jarrett Fix Swartz First Baptist Church
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time of year. There is football to watch, cooler weather, the ki… Read moreJarrett Fix: Count your blessings on Thankgiving
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
Louisiana and Texas are expected to gain thousands of oil and gas jobs in the coming months,… Read moreGains expected for Louisiana, Texas gas jobs
St. Frederick High School will host an event featuring keynote speaker Stephen Hill, a renow… Read moreSt. Frederick hosts renowned speaker
Septieme Society met on Nov. 1 at Logan’s Roadhouse. Read moreSeptieme Society meets, discusses charitable endeavors
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash last week that killed 17-… Read moreEros teen dies in Hwy. 151 wreck
The Wellspring has been selected as a 2022 Bezos Day 1 Families Fund award recipient! Read moreWellspring wins $1.25-M grant to help end homelessness
The third annual ARTvent is just ahead. Beginning Dec. 1 for a total of 12 consecutive days,… Read moreArts Council announces annual ARTvent!
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Legislative Fiscal Office presented l… Read moreLawmakers hear sales tax info as they mull changes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.