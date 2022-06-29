I asked someone this week, “has the world gone crazy”? Interest rates are rising to new levels we have not seen in decades, inflation is increasing at an alarming rate, the Stock Market is more volatile than I have seen before in my lifetime, the financial concerns are everywhere and a new war rages across the ocean that may have resounding affects on all of us.
There is an old saying, “the world gone to hell in a handbasket” (whatever that is suppose to mean). And yet as I heard recently, the real estate market is always unpredictable.
The residential real estate market, which is and always has been the ‘bread and butter’ of the real estate world, is down in both listings and sales.
This is the market that is most affected by rising cost and higher interest rates. This is happening while the commercial real estate market is up in dollar sales and number of properties sold to date, over this same period in 2021.
My analyze of this is the commercial market is saying, “I can pass on the increase in costs to the consumer”.
With inflation, the commercial market is betting it will be with us for a few years and what I buy today will only move up in value in the years ahead.
As proof of this, I am experiencing an unusually active commercial real estate market with calls for property from companies both in-state and out of state.
In fact, after being exclusively in this commercial real estate game for a number of years (more than I want to admit) I have never seen a more active commercial market.
While working in the Monroe-West Monroe markets as well as some in the Shreveport-Bossier market, the demand for expansion from new move-in, re-location and new start up businesses is unusually strong.
I also am aware that at some point the increase in interest rates will have a negative affect on all real estate markets.
On the local scene
THE WESTBROOK VILLA APARTMENTS 1912 N. 7th Street, West Monroe have sold for $10,100,000. The buyer was a company out of New Jersey.
The former REGIONS BANK BUILDING 1500 N. 18th Street, Monroe has sold for $1,766,000. The 3 buildings with 36,903 sf sold for $47.85 psf
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill. roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.