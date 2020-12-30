Columnist A.J. Burns wrote about 2020 — a year to forget, put behind us and remember no more.
Characterized by a pandemic, devastating fires and floods, an election with many unanswered questions, lost businesses some forever, rioting and looting in major cities, a growing homeless population in many large cities and so much more. A.J. is right, bid goodbye to a year we would all like to forget.
As you read this it should be the last day of a year to forget. We welcome a new year as never before in my lifetime. The year 2021 promises to be a new year of hope, peace and prosperity. With a corona virus vaccine ready and being distributed, interest rates at historic lows and more optimism than I have seen in a year. I know I am the eternal optimist, but I see a year of return to normalcy in sports with crowded stadiums, where family gatherings occur sans masks, where the fear of infection dissipates and ultimately disappears, where children return to classrooms and where business exchanges Zoom for the conference table.
As for the political climate, I still see a deeply divided nation where promises of working together is mere rhetoric and will continue into the foreseeable future. When a future president is deeply flawed, we can expect Act II of the investigations, impeachment, etc. Where and when does this all stop? Our children and grandchildren will pay for the sins of our generation I fear, without a safe and free America as we once knew.
Once again, I say that real estate investments may your best hedge against future inflation and further deterioration of the dollar. As was said during the Civil War it would take a wheelbarrow full of cash to buy a loaf of bread. Let’s hope it never returns to that.
On the Local Scene
BUTTER BAKERY is locating on Tower Drive, Monroe behind the Tower Place Office Building.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
