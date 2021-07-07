What is the real cause of neighborhood transition from growing families to neglected property areas?
Every city has an area that at one time was a thriving community that has become blighted by any standard, where police and first responders are hesitant to go after dark.
My parents, 75 years ago, purchased their first home on Dixie Street between Jackson and South Grand. They attended Church in the same area on Thomas Avenue and owned a Music Store on Jackson Street (Roark Bros.).
There was a bakery next door, a thriving restaurant in the same block, a medical clinic across the street and two banks close by. It was a thriving commercial area, but now they are all gone. I ask, “what happened and why”. In part it is the upward mobility of growing families that wanted and needed more and larger housing. But why did they not build and settle in the same area?
We like to over simplify and say it was a neighborhood transition problem but it is much more complicated than that. The families moved and the buyer was often not as concerned or able to maintain the property, then it was purchased by a landlord and became a rental property with minimal maintenance. The crime rate rose and families felt less safe resulting in more selling and moving. Homes became vacant and some were demolished.
Every city of any size has the same problem. So, the government built apartment housing and moved the problem from one area to another with only limited success.
Many good families moved into better housing, only to discover they were trapped in an unsafe environment for themselves and their children. Is there a common sense answer? Maybe, next week let’s explore?
On the Local Scene
WELL ROAD, West Monroe continues to develop with the new Quick Trip Travel Center under construction at the corner of Well Road and I-20.
The new Denny’s Restaurant is also under construction where the former convenience store was located. The new four-story hotel with access from Well Road is now open and there is a recently opened Circle K convenience store.
A 15-unit apartment complex at 901 S. Barnett Springs Road, Ruston has sold for $1,915,000 or $127,666 per unit. The units were built in 2017.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
