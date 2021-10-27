Many years ago our elected officials decided that there should be a better road from West Monroe to the Arkansas State line.
At that time there would have been only a dirt trail through the forest that led to the state line. It was decided that the latest construction method would be used — a dirt base and gravel road.
Since the only method of travel was mule drawn wagons or horse back it would take days to reach the state line. With the advent of the automobile, between the occasional snow and ice along with the rainy season, the gravel road became rutted to the extent it was almost unusable.
By then road construction had reached new heights with the advent of asphalt. So the usual two-lane road was built and Arkansas Road became the popular route to the Arkansas state line and beyond. After many decades of use it has finally been replaced with a four- to five-lane modern road complete with round-abouts that replaced the traffic stopping lights that created horrible traffic back-ups.
Today we have the latest in road construction and traffic innovation. With many subdivisions now fed by Arkansas Road, it will become the catalyst for new development.
We are already seeing new commercial development with the recent construction of a Dollar General store and the planned and soon to be built convenience store with multiple retail spaces at the Good Hope round-about.
Look for another new convenience store or two to be built along this corridor. In addition, there will be new residential subdivisions and new multi-family development, provided land is priced right for new development.
All this will add heavy traffic to the Arkansas Road corridor and continued growth to the West Monroe residential and commercial market.
On the Local Scene
A 102 ACRE TRACT ON WELL ROAD, adjacent to the railroad, has been sold for $537,500. The tract sold for $5,269 per acre. Watch for a new development on this site.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
