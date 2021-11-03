I received an email this week that I think is worth sharing. While it does not concern real estate it addresses a subject that we are hearing about frequently. It will give you food for thought for the future. Here it is in it’s entirety.
“Imagine Florida with a hurricane coming towards Miami. The Governor orders an evacuation. All cars head North. They all need to be charged in Jacksonville. How does that work? Has anyone thought about this? If all cars were electric and caught up in a three-hour traffic jam with dead batteries, then what? Not to mention that there is virtually no heating or air conditioning in an electric vehicle because of high battery consumption.
If you get stuck on the road all night, no battery, no heating, no windshield wipers, no radio, no GPS (all these drain the battery), all you can do is try calling 911 to take women and children to safety. But they cannot come to help you because all roads are blocked and they will probably require all police cars to be electric also. When the roads become unblocked no one can move! Their batteries are dead.
How do you charge the thousands of cars in the traffic jam? Same problem during summer vacation departures with miles of traffic jams. There would be virtually no air conditioning in a stalled electric vehicle. It would drain the batteries quickly. Where is this electricity going to come from? Today’s grid barely handles user’s needs. Can’t use nuclear or natural gas. Oil fired is out to the question, then where?
What will be done with billions of dead batteries, can’t bury them in the soil, can’t go to landfills. The cart is way ahead of the horse. No thought whatsoever to handle any of the problems that batteries cause.
The liberal press don’t want to talk or report any of this!”
On the Local Scene
The WAREHOUSE 108 Summer Lane, West Monroe has sold for $580,000. The 7,200 sf building sold for $80.55 psf
SPIN CITY WASHATERIA 502 Stella, West Monroe sold for $157,000. The 1250 sf building sold for $125 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
