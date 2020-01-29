The debate continues to rage over the question, is it better to rent or purchase your housing needs?
When you rent you have no mortgage or long-term commitment. However, you also are building no equity or value over mortgage and your rent will continue to increase each year.
You also will not be responsible for repairs such as a new roof, air conditioning, etc. or for taxes or property insurance or other maintenance. Your rent increases will cover any increased costs to the property owner.
A recent research by Realtor Magazine found almost half of renters are paying 30% or more of their income in rent and utilities. In 10 states more than 50% of households spend above the 30% of their income for rent and utilities. The 3 most expensive states for housing costs are Florida-56.5%, Louisiana-55.8.% and California-54.6%.
If a family income is $5,000 per month they are spending on average $1,500 per month for rent and utilities (30%) or in Florida $2,825 per month (56.5%) or in Louisiana $2,790 per month (55.8%) or in California $2,730 (54.6%).
The answer to driving down the cost of rent is building more apartments or affordable housing units. The demand continues to outpace supply complicated in part by student debt, increased construction and land costs.
The road block to building more affordable housing units is often government regulations such as density requirements, more construction permits and inspections, increased approval time and the uncertainty of project approval.
It is also zoning requirements that allow only limited areas for high density construction such as apartments, townhomes or condominiums.
On the Local Scene
LOVE’S TRAVEL STOP has purchased a portion of the former Guide Lamp Plant Millhaven Road/I-20, Monroe and will open a new Truck Stop/Convenience Store in 2020.
The BUILDING RENOVATION at 2206 Louisville Ave., Monroe next to the Happy Days Car Wash will become the offices for a local business.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
