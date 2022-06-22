Build back better is back, at least a portion of it!
It is true nationwide homes in 2022 have increased in price from 10 percent in some areas to well over 30 percent in other areas.
The President is looking to bring back the era of the 1970’s when 60 percent of all home sales were manufactured homes. With the continued rise in home prices this would make homes available to millions of first-time buyers including current renters. This entry-level home ownership would bridge the gap in affordable housing opportunities.
With the highest home prices in the nation, California has witnessed a comeback of the 1970’s with Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) that have become popular. ADUs are another name for mobile homes.
The President has proposed easing regulations, and other barriers to expedite the approval process for manufactured homes along with new financing options. Remember the saying, “never let a crisis go to waste”. So, it is with the housing market. The solution, build a less expensive product, assist with the financing or in many cases purchase the product for them with government money and ease the regulations on the manufacturer.
Think with me, illegals crossing our southern border by the millions, many with no money and needing a place to live. Do you remember FEMA trailers and Katrina? I sense a repeat of this program.
Most illegals do not speak our language, have no education and have no job skills.
If I am living under an oppressive government, why would I not come to America with free government checks, free education, free health care, free cell phones and now free housing?
Now we can understand why millions from hundreds of countries make the journey. Maybe we should all leave, cross the Mexican border and the next day re-enter the Unite States where we are welcomed with open arms and provided everything we need FREE.
On the local scene
The former FLOWER CHILD 2 story building at 202 Louisville Ave., Monroe has sold for $258,000. The 5,200 sf building sold for $49.60 psf.
The MINI WAREHOUSES 415 Harvey Ave., Sterlington have sold for $151,999. The 68 units sold for $2,235 p/unit.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill. roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.