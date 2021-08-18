A new twist has entered the home-buyers’ market. It is often not openly expressed and their realtor my never know it is the reason a buyer does not decide to buy the home they have been shown.
It is called the “pet-phenomenon”. Americans have become so attached to their pets that it may strongly influence their home buying decision. About 70% of American households share a home with at least one pet, usually a dog or cat. A pet that has become a member of the family and may have a huge influence in the homebuying decision.
A Homes.com survey found that of 1,600 homeowners surveyed over 68% of those responding said that they have moved to accommodate their pet(s). While 66% said they moved from renting to homeownership to get a pet or keep a current pet happy. Many say they have rejected a home because it was not pet friendly and a recent NAR (National Association of Realtors) survey says pets get priority when shopping for a home.
So what makes a pet friendly home?
• FENCED YARD Pet owners want a secure fence with plenty of room for their pet to roam. A happy pet needs to have security along with ample room to move about.
• HARDWOOD FLOORS One of the major reasons hardwood floors have become so popular is the pet influence. As anyone with carpet knows it feels too much like grass to your pet and creates an invitation for recurring accidents.
• A DOGGY DOOR AND MUD ROOM This is an opening cut into an exterior door that opens into a mud room, a screened patio or a laundry room. It allows the pet to exit and re-enter at will and keeps other animals out. This is the ultimate accommodation for their pet and relieves the owner of repeated trips outside often in the cold and rain.
So, making a home pet friendly may be as important to a potential buyer as a covered patio, an outdoor kitchen or even a workshop.
On the Local Scene
The new construction on Warren Drive in West Monroe is the expansion of the WALPOLE TIRE STORE.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
