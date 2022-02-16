John and Sue have outgrown their current home. As their family has grown, they need another bedroom, a larger den and John wants an outdoor kitchen with a covered patio.
They have found the home that fits their needs and are ready to sign a Purchase Agreement. Their dilemma is like many other home owners they need to sell their current home first. The owners of the new home also want to sell and move. John and Sue will sign a purchase Agreement with a” Contingency Clause”. This clause makes the purchase contingent on the sale of their current home usually within 60 days. If their current home does not sell in the 60 days then John and Sue’s purchase of the new home will fall through.
Most sellers are reluctant to enter into a contract with a Contingency Clause since it prevents them from purchasing another home without the assurance of the sale of their home. Also, John and Sue are using the equity from their current home to purchase the new home.
So, the question is how do we solve this problem in order that the buyer and seller can be secure in making a move?
In the past when interest rates were high and there was a glut of homes on the market most sellers were reluctant to enter into a contract with a contingency clause. However, in today’s world of low interest rates and a scarcity of homes on the market more sellers are open to such a clause.
How can the buyer handle the purchase, without the sale of his existing home?
The buyer may have other assets that can be borrowed against to complete the purchase. If the home has significant equity then the buyer may be able to secure a line of credit as a temporary solution to this problem.
Generally, the sale of the buyer’s home and the purchase of the new home are scheduled with the title company for the same day.
On the Local Scene
NEW APARTMENTS are under construction in Downtown Monroe on Walnut Street and DeSiard Street. The owners are using Tax Credits for financing and may be subsidized units for low or affordable income renters.
GYM PRO ACADEMY will be constructed at 212 Expo Circle, West Monroe. The new facility is estimated to cost $1,700,000.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.