A question I often ask myself is, “How does a property owner choose a realtor when he decides to sell”?
There are currently more than 850 realtors to chose from in the Northeast Louisiana market, most of them located in the Monroe-West Monroe-Ruston area.
There are currently more than 2,400 listings on the market, listed by realtors and each property owner had to decide which realtor to list his property for sale or lease.
Since the great majority are homes representing the largest single investment an owner may have and the potential for a substantial profit or loss, what are the criteria owners use in selecting a realtor?
With all, except a very small number, specializing in residential properties, what is the criteria used to select a realtor? For example, suppose you decided to sell your home or other property today, how would you go about selecting a realtor and what are the criteria you would use in that selection?
That will probably become your choice or your family’s choice once you are gone. That choice is usually a friend, a family member, a realtor that you have used in the past or a recommendation from someone you trust.
The choice may also be between a full-time realtor or a part-time realtor. A few part-time realtors have another full-time job but work hard and become successful at their real estate career. However, that is the exception rather than the rule.
Next week I will discuss the difference between a General Practitioner in Real Estate and one who has adopted a Real Estate Specialty.
On the Local Scene
An URGENT CARE CLINIC is under construction on Well Road between Cypress Street and I-20, West Monroe
Look for another modern CAR WASH to be constructed on Hwy. 165 N., Monroe by the same company constructing the one on Thomas Road at McMillan, West Monroe.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
