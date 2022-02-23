Bill Roark

I am repeatedly asked about the new development planned for the former Trenton Golf Course fronting on North 7th Street, Arkansas Street & Otis Street, West Monroe, owned by the city of West Monroe.

The east end where the club house is located on Trenton Street has been sold. The six+ acres have been purchased by Steve Hall owner of ARCO BUILDERS.

The latest plan I have seen calls for an upscale residential development of about 30 homes.

The development will feature a fenced development of a gated community.

Each home will feature a rear garage with access through a back alley. The homes will have a different and unique elevation.

The former golf pro club house will be available to the community home owners however, the final plan for this building has not been made. In addition, there will be a small park in the development.

The home prices will be in the $300,000 range. The city has built a walking/bike trail that extends thru the wet lands behind the development and will be connected to the development.

The trails will also be open to the public. This development will be a valuable asset to the city of West Monroe.

As to the balance of the former golf course land there is an agreement in negotiation for a portion of the land fronting Otis Street for a multi-family development.

Additionally, there are negotiations in progress for lots along N. 7th Street for commercial development.

The commercial development was delayed until the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development approved an additional access from North 7th Street into the property.

On the Local Scene

The BUDCO FACILITY 825 Stone Ave, Monroe has been sold for $1,500,000. The office/warehouse facility with 45,900 sf sold for $32.60 psf.

The COMFORT INN, 213 Constitution Dr,. West Monroe (formerly the Jameson Hotel) has been sold for $4,200,000

Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.