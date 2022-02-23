Bill Roark: City’s development plans detailed By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com Feb 23, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am repeatedly asked about the new development planned for the former Trenton Golf Course fronting on North 7th Street, Arkansas Street & Otis Street, West Monroe, owned by the city of West Monroe.The east end where the club house is located on Trenton Street has been sold. The six+ acres have been purchased by Steve Hall owner of ARCO BUILDERS.The latest plan I have seen calls for an upscale residential development of about 30 homes. The development will feature a fenced development of a gated community.Each home will feature a rear garage with access through a back alley. The homes will have a different and unique elevation.The former golf pro club house will be available to the community home owners however, the final plan for this building has not been made. In addition, there will be a small park in the development.The home prices will be in the $300,000 range. The city has built a walking/bike trail that extends thru the wet lands behind the development and will be connected to the development.The trails will also be open to the public. This development will be a valuable asset to the city of West Monroe. As to the balance of the former golf course land there is an agreement in negotiation for a portion of the land fronting Otis Street for a multi-family development.Additionally, there are negotiations in progress for lots along N. 7th Street for commercial development.The commercial development was delayed until the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development approved an additional access from North 7th Street into the property.On the Local SceneThe BUDCO FACILITY 825 Stone Ave, Monroe has been sold for $1,500,000. The office/warehouse facility with 45,900 sf sold for $32.60 psf.The COMFORT INN, 213 Constitution Dr,. West Monroe (formerly the Jameson Hotel) has been sold for $4,200,000Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monroe Trail Negotiations Commerce Economics Development Acres Owner Golf Course Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman arrested for smuggling drugs to prisonRosenthal invited to NFL CombineNo. 1 OCS stunned in semifinal loss against Southern LabMARTIN: Can parish softball teams top 2021 campaigns?Judge delays ruling in Nance eligibility caseNo. 21 West Ouachita upsets No. 12 Benton with buzzer beaterLady Rebels rally to advance in playoffsConcerns over low LSJ levels airedNo pressure on Jones, goal remains the same for WossmanWossman claims Top 4 seed in LHSAA bracket reveal Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the Editor: The loss of good friends (1)Split championships remain after 5A vote (1) READ MORE +49 PHOTOS: High School Baseball Preseason Preview (Photos by Tom Morris) Area coaches preview high school baseball season By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com The speeches were similar and the excitement was palpable. Coaches from big schools like Wes… Read more SEDD questions Ellis’ funding proposal By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Southside Economic Development District officials say they question Mayor Friday Ellis’ prop… Read more +5 Monroe Garden Club learns art of leaf manipulation By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen Members of the Monroe Garden Club met recently for their annual business meeting. The group … Read more Nance says he's appealing ruling disqualifying him in WM mayor's race By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Local businessman Don Nance says he is appealing Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin … Read more Lawmaker wants schools to post materials online By Victor Skinner The Center Square At least one Louisiana lawmaker wants to give parents a better understanding of what their c… Read more +2 Jury to consider fences around dumpsters By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Ouachita Parish Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit asked his fellow police jurors this … Read more City of Monroe, The Citizen head to trial in records dispute By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Ouachita Citizen is expected to meet the city of Monroe at trial later this year in a pu… Read more +2 Redistricting leaves congressional boundaries intact By Piper Hutchinson and Alex Tirado LSU Manship News Service BATON ROUGE — On the final day of the redistricting session, the state Legislature approved … Read more Ouachita LSU AgCenter receives grant The Ouachita LSU AgCenter was recently awarded $5,675 of grant funding by The Healthy Commun… Read more Quilt show planned for this weekend The North Louisiana Quilters’ Guild plans to host its 2022 Quilt Show at the West Monroe Con… Read more Georgiann Potts: One thing is certain: Walter will return By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts Writer’s Note: Those of you who know me well, know that I adore cats. (Don’t hate, dog fans … Read more Guaranty Bank officer earns certification Albert Christman, chairman and chief executive officer of Guaranty Bank & Trust, recentl… Read more LDH issues mercury warning for fish in Ouachita The state Departments of Health, Environmental Quality, and Wildlife and Fisheries today iss… Read more Obituaries published Feb. 23, 2022 George Steve Bucko Read more Jeff Sadow: Rogue Democrats By Jeff Sadow jeffsadowcolumn-HannaPub@yahoo.com The products of the Louisiana Legislature’s First Extraordinary Session on 2022 dedicated to… Read more NELA Arts Awards nominees named The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council recently announced the nominees for the 37th annual Nor… Read more Chamber announces Leadership Ouachita class Leadership Ouachita was established by the Monroe Chamber of Commerce in 1988 to develop and… Read more Jim Brown: LSU’s two best By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com Two Heisman Trophy winners have come out of LSU. Right now, Joe Burrow is the toast of Tiger… Read more Jeremy Alford: Personalities settling in By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com He was originally expected to make a bid for agriculture commissioner, but now it appears Ho… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.