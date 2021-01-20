The past two articles have listed recent openings or commercial developments coming soon to our market.
The more I know the more I want to share with you some exciting news and even some not so exciting news of what is coming — some of which I have been asked to keep confidential for now, so I can not reveal yet.
As a Commercial Real Estate Broker, I am constantly approached by corporations looking or planning new developments in our area. Since Tri State Properties handles the leasing and or management responsibility for more than 1 million sf of commercial retail space in our market there is a constant flow of inquiries for space and new developments.
Bear with me as I share one more time a list of new or planned developments for our area.
• WEST MONROE STARBUCKS I have heard from several sources that they will be locating at the McAlisters Deli location at the corner of Thomas Road and McMillian, West Monroe when McAlisters relocates to their new building on McMillian. I will confirm this soon — stay tuned!!!
• New development coming to Forsythe at Oliver Road
• BUCKNER TRUCK DEALERSHIP is purchasing 13.82 acres on Frontage Road, Monroe for his new dealership
• SOUTHERN TIRE has relocated to Well Road, West Monroe
• DOWNTOWN MONROE AND WEST MONROE continue to attract tenants and real estate buyers
• DOLLAR GENERAL will occupy the former Fred’s Store located on Washington, West Monroe
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
