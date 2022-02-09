I was surprised or maybe even shocked this week. I was involved in helping some one purchase a home. Since I specialize in the sale of commercial real estate, I seldom see the cost of purchasing a home.
I am also rarely involved in the financing end of commercial transactions, which are handled different than a home loan and do not qualify for home loan financing.
However, this week I received an education in the cost of buying and financing a home. This purchase was a $255,000 home in the parish with a 30-year fixed rate Rural Development Loan.
The following were areas of my education:
• INTEREST RATE The 2.875% interest rate was for a 30-year fixed rate loan. Over the life of the loan the total cost would be $406,477 with interest paid of $146,851. The monthly escrow amount for taxes, insurance and PMI was $334.15 added to the payment for principal and interest.
• PROPERTY INSURANCE While the nationwide average cost for Homeowners Insurance according to the Insurance Information Institute is $1,398 per year. The cost for a Homeowners Insurance Policy for this home was $2,816 a year which is more than double the national average.
• RURAL DEVELOPMENT LOAN This is a low interest rate, 30-year fixed rate loan that requires no down payment and is backed by the Department of Agriculture. It is only available in designated areas that meet their requirements. The charge for the Rural Development Loan for this home was $2,575.
• CLOSING COSTS The total closing cost for this loan was over $9,000. This included the appraisal fee, the title company charges, 15 months of homeowner insurance escrow, lenders and owners title insurance, pre-paid interest and other miscellaneous charges.
On the Local Scene
Former CONN’S GROCERY corner Arkansas Road and Wallace Dean Road, West Monroe sold for $1,300,000
New Apartments are under construction on WALNUT STREET, Monroe (across from the Warehouse Restaurant).
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
