Thanksgiving 2020, thanks but no thanks, many would say!
Many will know this as the “Black Year.” We have experienced what we have seen in many countries around the world, but never in America. Let me name a few: a pandemic, a national shut-down, political upheaval, a horribly divided nation, big city rioting, a prejudiced media and add to that numerous hurricanes, wide spread flooding, and etc.,etc,etc.
For way too many 2020 has been the year of an endless nightmare filled with sickness, death, loss of loved ones, emotional and financial suffering added to a sense of loneliness.
In spite of all this, someone wrote in the midst of a personal crisis, “COUNT YOUR MANY BLESSINGS AND SEE WHAT GOD HAS DONE.” We are still the nation where millions around the world endure untold hardships and even death to try and get here…where freedom is not just a dream…where we can travel…where we can choose our lifestyle…where we can worship…where families can gather in peace and joy this Thanksgiving. America is the place where we were given the greatest experiment in democracy on earth and to a large part it still exists.
Let me express some things for which I am personally thankful: my health, my new daughter-in-law and grandchildren, my wife of 47 years, my financial blessings, my comfortable home and so much more. I am thankful for the food on the shelves when I visit the grocery store, the available medicine at my pharmacy, a caring fellowship of Christian believers, for enduring old friendships and new friends that all add so much to my life.
In spite of all that is imperfect in our world, our nation and our lives, we all have so much for which to give thanks this Thanksgiving season.
On the Local Scene
The RETAIL CENTER at 7913 DeSiard St., Monroe has been sold for $375,000. The 11,432 sf center across from Brookshire’s and near Kansas Lane sold for $32 psf.
The OFFICE BUILDING at 2808 Kilpatrick Blvd., Monroe has sold for $385,000. The 6,672 sf building sold for $58.70 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.