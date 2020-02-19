I receive several reports on various real estate subjects every month. One recent research report that caught my attention was a paper measuring the 50 most dangerous metro areas in the United States.
Crime affects where we live, where we work and where our children attend school. Many years ago, a friend that attended high school in the Chicago area told me, if she observed a crime in the school hallway, she dared not report it or there would be retaliation against her or her brother. When I asked what retaliation meant she said I did not want to know.
Crime also affects the location of a business. A very large national business with 100-plus employees sent word to me that they would not consider our market because of the crime statistics they had recently read. Security is a paramount consideration of every family and business
The first area in this recent report was the Violent Crime Rate with Memphis ranked first followed by Birmingham, Baltimore and Indianapolis. New Orleans was ranked No. 7.
The No. 50 city ranked as the safest was Denver.
The next area studied in the report was the Property Crime Rate. Memphis was also ranked No. 1 in this area followed by Salt Lake City, Louisville and Seattle. New Orleans was way down the list at No. 40. The safest Metro Area was New York City.
The final ranking was for frequency of natural disasters. In this category New York City was No. 1 followed by Los Angeles, Riverside and Oklahoma City. New Orleans came in at No. 20.
On the Local Scene
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS has purchased the .98 acre vacant lot on Cypress Street in front of the Ashford Apartments. The lot sold for $395,000 or $9.25 psf.
The HOLMES OFFICE BUILDING 1607 North 7th Street, West Monroe (across from the new Ouachita Parish School Board Office Building) has sold for $159,000. The 2,270 sf building sold for $70 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
