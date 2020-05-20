Someone once said that the only sure thing in life is DEATH AND TAXES!
If you own real estate it is subject to Ad Valorem Taxes (the Latin term for “according to value”) which are assessed a property tax by the parish and /or city in which it is located.
This tax is based on the value assessed to your property by the taxing body and is based further on the millage rate for your sub-district known as a Ward. Each Ward will have a different millage rate.
One mil is equal to $1.00 of tax per $1,000 of assessed value. For example, if your property is assessed $5,000 value (after Homestead Exemption if eligible) and the millage rate for your Ward is 85 mills, your tax would be $425. Since this is an annual tax this tax will be paid every year, unless the value when re-appraised is higher or the millage rate increases or decreases.
Sometimes the taxing body will leave the millage rate the same but through the sale of the property or the reassessed value, your taxes will still increase. If your property is your primary residence you may qualify for Homestead Exemption. If the Homestead Exemption is $50,000 and the assessed value is $100,000 then your tax is based on only the remaining $50,000 and the millage rate for that sub district or Ward.
There is much confusion between the appraised value and the assessed value. Homes are assessed at 10% of the appraised value while commercial property is assessed at 10 % of the appraised land value and 15% of the building appraised value.
The Parish Tax Assessor is required to re-appraise all properties in their jurisdiction every four years. As the value of your real estate increases so will your taxes.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
