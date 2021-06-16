Oops! Last week in my article about the round-abouts on Arkansas Road, West Monroe I omitted the round-about at Warren Drive perhaps the highest traffic of all the round-abouts on Arkansas Road.
I named the round-abouts on Kiroli Road, Good Hope Road and Forty Oaks Farm Road and the additional round-about at Well Road and Interstate-20 but omitted the Warren Drive round-about on Arkansas Road. The traffic flow on Arkansas Road has been greatly improved with the 4 round-abouts.
Unfortunately, that was not the only error. A misprint called for the 5 acre large modern convenience store to be developed with a misprint of 71,500 sf retail space. That should have read seven 1,500 sf retail spaces. The construction of this new development and many others has been delayed due to the lack of available material and parts required. The covid epidemic shut down many manufacturing facilities and resulted in a delay for construction projects. Many of those facilities are just now gearing up to meet the pent-up demand. Because of this we may see many projects delayed until 2022 and some cancelled.
Because some workers have decided they can make more money by drawing government assistance and unemployment benefits, many have decided to stay home. There are currently millions of jobs open for anyone who wants to work, but as reflected in the latest reports a relative few are willing to take them. As long as government assistance is as great or greater than a worker’s salary this situation will persist. Surely what is apparent to most of us can be seen by those who created this problem, don’t you think!
On the Local Scene
The NMY ADVERTISING AGENCY BUILDING at 2906 Evangeline Street, Monroe has been sold for $485,000. The 5,810 sf building sold for $83.47 psf.
The INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE at 850 Delta Drive (off Kansas Lane and Central Ave.) Monroe has sold for $550,000. The 12,797 sf building sold for $43 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.