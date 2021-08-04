A big thanks to A.J. Burns for writing this column the past two weeks while I was on vacation. Thanks for your insightful articles. A great friend and writer!
While reviewing my information files I came across an article from 2019 with Real Estate Market Predictions for 2020. These were predictions of how the economy as well as the real estate market would perform in the year 2020.
The article was from Millionacres, a Motley Fool Company. I thought it would be interesting to see how many of their predictions came true.
Here they are below — you judge!
• RENT CONTROLS WILL SPREAD TO OTHER STATES Oregon in 2019 issued a statewide rent control law. This law capped annual rent increases at 7%, followed by New York at 7.5% and California at 5%. This law is being discussed in several other states including Illinois and Washington. This law was discussed by some Democratic Presential Candidates on the campaign trail. The prediction is that 2020 will be the year of rent reform. It was not rent control but rather national restrictions on renter evictions which greatly affected investors who had to continue paying mortgages, taxes, insurance, utilities and all other expenses.
• MORTGAGE RATES WILL FALL TO RECORD LOWS The average interest rate for a 30 year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.99% as of December 10, 2019 while the all time low reached in 2012 at 3.3 %. While the national economy is generally strong by most metrics, the global economic growth is projected to reach its lowest level since the Great Recession. Furthermore, if a Democratic candidate wins the Presidency it could be a negative economic catalyst. The projection is the Fed will cut the interest rate at least twice in 2020 resulting in interest rates falling to a new all-time low in 2020.
Next week I will continue the projections for 2020 and see if they came true.
On the Local Scene
The TRIPPLE AAA MUFFLER 814 Thomas Road, West Monroe has sold for $225,000. The 1,540 sf building sold for $146 psf.
TWO APARTMENT BUILDINGS WITH 8 APARTMENTS at 512 Glenmar Avenue, Monroe sold for $380,000. The apartments sold for $47,500 per apartment.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
