The commercial real estate market and the residential market have vast differences.
The residential market is a localized market. The commercial market can cover the entire nation with both buyers and sellers. While an out of area residential buyer may surface in this market, he is looking for a home in the local market.
There are specialized internet sites that may send information far and wide about local homes, to attract a buyer for a home, it is always a home within the local market.
When you add that to the local buyers and sellers you have a much larger market for homes than commercial property.
You also have a much larger base of realtors who are working in the residential market than the commercial.
Of the approximately 850 licensed realtors in the Northeast Louisiana Market there are only a handful that are successful in specializing in commercial real estate.
The successful commercial realtor will be a member of several regional and national internet sites known as commercial real estate multi-list sites. These sites will only list commercial properties. I will receive dozens of commercial properties thru these sites every week to expose to potential buyers who may want to expand or relocate their business. In addition, a commercial broker in Monroe may sell property in, Baton Rouge, New Orleans etc. thru a network of commercial brokers. These sales are never reported thru the local MLS service. Today we are working with a seller in New York, Shreveport, Baton Rouge, etc. and buyers from Little Rock, Dallas, Houston, etc. The commercial realtor/broker is not confined to the local market but may be selling property by representing a buyer anywhere in the U.S. or right here in northeast Louisiana.
On the Local Scene
The planned CHECKERS RESTAURANT for Cypress and Downing Pines, West Monroe has been canceled and a CHECKERS RESTAURANT is now planned on DeSiard Street, Monroe (close to ULM)
The 2.47 acres at the corner of OLD STERLINGTON ROAD AND FINKS HIDEWAY, Monroe (across from Randall’s Fine Meats) has sold for $400,000 or $3.72 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.