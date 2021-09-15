There are now three Dollar General Stores on Arkansas Road, West Monroe, within two miles of each other
Think that is too many? You may need to get ready for even more. Coresight Research which tracks the opening and closing of retail stores in the U.S. has estimated that 7,300 stores will open in the next two years of all kinds and 3,150 of them or 43% will be dollar stores.
There are now 33,000 dollar stores in the U.S. between the leading dollar stores, Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree. In 2020 they opened 1,500 stores and they are planning to open 1,600 stores in 2021.
Dollar stores have become the go-to store for the quick in and out on the way home for many Americans. This is because in part they have expanded their products to include dairy items, steaks, multiple drink options, nuts, limited hardware and so much more.
They have replaced the grocery store, Walmart and Target as the stop-for-a-few-items on the way home. This in part is because of their park at the front door and easy in-out access, besides there is one every few blocks.
All of this has resulted in a nationwide boom of dollar stores. They have replaced the hard-to-find parking space and walk 100 yards to the front door with a quick stop and go concept that has great appeal to most busy shoppers.
Their customer is not the weekly shopper that needs to re-stock 50 items but the on the way home customer that needs that quick two or three items.
On the local scene
The former PIER 1 IMPORTS store on Pecanland Mall Drive, Monroe has sold for $835,000 to Ronin Monroe Realty Group.
The former VIA CPA OFFICE BUILDING 1001 N. 7TH Street, Monroe has sold for $140,000. The 3,300 sf The building sold for $42.42 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
