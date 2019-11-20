As we approach the end of the calendar year, I always like to meet with my investment broker and my CPA to determine both how my investments have done this year and what I can do to minimize my tax liability.
To fail to do so is to neglect an important aspect of your future retirement portfolio. It will also prevent any surprises as to how poorly your investments are performing.
I will also analyze how my real estate investment portfolio is performing. I do this by calculating my income less any recurring or non-recurring expenses (mortgage payments if any, separating interest from principal in the payments, property taxes, insurance and any repair or maintenance expenses paid this year) this will give me a true picture of my return this year. This will change each year.
My goal is always a 7% return on my whole investment portfolio. If I can achieve this, I know that I am well above today’s inflation.
It is only a coincidence that real estate always out performs my other investments, however it is never as liquid (readily turned into cash) as other investments. It has proven, historically, to have a consistently higher return than money invested in a 401K portfolio, annuities, precious metals, etc.
I was hesitant to invest in real estate during the 2007 recession, thinking the value may never return. Was I ever wrong and those you did and weathered the recession have made great returns on their investments.
Many of the most successful investors live by the rule, “when every one else is selling BUY and when everyone else is buying SELL.”
On the Local Scene
The GLENWOOD FOOT AND ANKLE CLINC, 3101 Kilpatrick Blvd., Monroe has sold for $415,000. The 4,200 sf building sold for $98.80 psf.
The OFFICE BUILDING 320 Pine Street, Monroe has sold for $210,000. The 2,805 sf building sold for $74.86 psf.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
