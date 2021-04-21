A few years ago, all we heard about was downsizing — corporations, businesses and stores were all into smaller footprints.
We saw fewer ‘big boxes’ being developed and more smaller retail neighborhood centers springing up. More Family Dollar and Dollar General stores and less Walmart Supercenters. A few decades ago, most sang along with Roy Rogers “Give me land lots of land, don’t fence me in.” Today it’s more like the song, “New York, New York” where people are stacked on top of each other in apartments and condos and where owning land in the cities is less popular.
For the past decade we are seeing that infectious downsizing fever enter the housing market. Today it is becoming common to build homes with 1,200 to 1,500 sf living area. We have found we can design a smaller home, with adequate living space, with a lot less living area. We are building and renovating the downsized home with less yard than ever before. A 50’ by 100’ subdivision lot is more standard than not. Where in past decades many wanted much more land. Why this downsizing trend?
• Our children are involved in many more activities. Where decades ago, the neighborhood children would gather on an open lot and choose sides to play ball, today they are on teams that require practice and intense competition. Parents must transport to practice and attend games. Add to that dance practice, ballet, etc. and parents have little time to maintain a large yard or a large house.
• How many of the 20’s and 30’s generation own or want to own a lawn mower or weed eater. Golfing, hunting, fishing, etc. are much preferred for their R&R time. We are often working longer hours to live the lifestyle we want and it leaves less down time.
• The cost of a 3,000 sf home today can be $400,000 or more where a 1,500 sf home can be much less. Even with mortgage rates at an all time low and 30 year mortgages popular, a monthly note can run $500 per month for each $100,000 financed plus taxes, plus PMI.
Add to that the utility and maintenance cost and ownership of a moderate sized home may be affordable where a much larger home prohibitively expensive for many buyers. Seniors are also realizing with the kids grown and gone a big house is not needed.
• One final factor is the unexpected cost of building materials today. Two years ago, an 8’ 2x4 cost $1.80 today the cost is $8.00 or $1.00 p/ft. Add to that the 50% or more rise in wiring, plumbing and concrete and you have less new home for much more cost.
On the Local Scene
A 1.26 acre tract of land on TOWER DRIVE, Monroe sold for $578,000. The 54,885 sf sold for $10.53 psf
A 63 UNIT MINI-WAREHOUSE DEVELOPMENT on 365 Keystone Road, Sterlington sold for $200,000. The 63 Units sold for $3,174 p/unit.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
