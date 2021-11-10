Why does every city and town want to re-develop DOWNTOWN?
As cities and towns grew many decades ago, they moved away from retail and other commerce in downtowns. Why did they leave the downton area?
There was limited parking, not always convenient away from the population growth areas and sometimes security issues. When I owned a building downtown and asked a bank to open an office there, I was told it was not safe and overrun by prostitutes, homeless people and beggars.
While that was not true, I did not change their mind. I asked the Mayor at that time to add security and move some city offices downtown, which often spurs a downtown revival, neither of which happened. Buildings often became vacant and dilapidated, old hotels became homes for the less unfortunate.
So why re-develop any downtown? Part of it is nostalgic. A desire to return to a simpler way of life, a remembrance of a time when children could walk the streets safely, when you met and talked with your neighbors on a Saturday morning, when most everything you needed or wanted was found downtown including your doctor, your dentist, your attorney, etc.
When Walgreens had the best milk shakes anywhere, you shopped for your mother’s present at the Palace, you went to see the latest Roy Rogers movie for a dime and ate at the DeSiard Hot Dog Restaurant.
But that is not the only reason downtowns are being revived, there are many unused buildings that can be purchased for much less than building a new one.
Also, states have seen the need for downtown revival and created programs such as Mainstreet to help owners update their buildings.
Every downtown has to have a catalyst to launch the revival. Monroe has had Vantage that has purchased the former Ouachita National and Central Bank Buildings along with it’s Art District and now it’s proposed new multi-million-dollar entertainment and commerce development.
West Monroe has had its Antique Alley with many shops and retail stores and now an entertainment area. Next week I will explore the many avenues of development and how cities have re-repurposed their downtown areas as well some of the most successful re-developed downtowns.
On the Local Scene
A portion of the HIXSON AUTOMOTIVE PROPERTY on Louisville Avenue, Monroe has been sold for $1,350,000.
The SPANISH VILLA APARTMENTS on Curve Drive, Monroe have been sold for $3,100,000
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri-State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.