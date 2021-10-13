If you are not ready for an electric vehicle, you need to get ready?
Most us are in the “not ready and may never be ready” category. We can remember when the electricity was out, sometimes for days. We also don’t want to wait 45 minutes to charge our vehicle, if we can find a charging station.
And yet the “know all things best for you” government will force the next generation into electric vehicles to save the planet.
Forget about the fossil fuel to create the electricity or how little this will affect the planet, or the high pollution of other nations which is unaffected.
Electric vehicles are what we should all be driving if we want to save our planet.
Ford Motor Company is building the largest plant in its 118 year history to produce electric F-Series Trucks. Along with SK Innovation, a new generation battery manufacturer, they will together spend $11.4 billion in two massive plants, one in Kentucky and the other in Tennessee. Together they will provide 11,000 new jobs.
Ford Motor Company will invest $30 billion in electric vehicle Research and Development by the year 2025. According to one U.S. Representative this only leaves 9 years to cut all gashouse emissions by 50% if we want to save our planet.
The master plan is to have car and truck manufacturers produce enough vehicles so when the price of gasoline reaches $8, $10 or even $12 per gallon we will only buy electric vehicles.
On the Local Scene
The new construction on the parking lot of Sunshine Heights Shopping Center and facing Cypress Street, West Monroe is PJ’S COFFEE HOUSE.
The RESTAURANT BUILDING at 3601 Pecanland Drive, Monroe has been sold for $850,000. The 5,500 sf building, that has been four or five different restaurants, sold for $154 psf. It will be interesting to see what the next restaurant will be to try their hand at this location.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.