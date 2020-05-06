Let me ask the question on everyone’s mind: Where do we go from here?
Will we all recover financially?
Will America ever be as strong economically as before?
The simple answer is that no one knows for certain! Only time will tell and some people and businessed will do much better than others.
Obviously, the stock market has had a large impact on the security and wealth of a great many, especially the retirees whose income or partial income is depending on the stock value of their portfolio. Some have suffered massive losses to their wealth.
Warren Buffett, at the annual meeting of stock holders in his Berkshire Hathaway fund announced that the fund has lost almost $50 billion in the first quarter of 2020, the worst in the company’s history.
Buffett went on to say, “the country in 231 years has exceeded everybody’s dream.” He said that this country has gone through many hardships but America eventually recovered, even though this virus outbreak is vastly different, he remained upbeat about the future. He went on the say, “you can bet on America but you are going to have to be careful about how you bet.”
Remember the Stock Market has not crashed even if we are all “sea drunk” on the roller coaster ride.
Dividend stocks are for the most part still paying dividends. The value of gold continues to rise. Homes are still selling at a rising pace and continue to hold all or most of their value. There is no panic in the commercial real estate markets.
Faith in the future and in America’s economy is what built this great country and will continue to keep it the best and strongest on earth.
Stay strong, be safe and keep the faith in America’s future.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
