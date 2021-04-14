John and his wife have decided to sell their property but they are faced with a dilemma. Which realtor do they List their property with to sell?
John has a brother who has had a real estate license for a year and works part time. He also has a best friend who sells real estate. His wife has a close friend and a first cousin who is in real estate. None have been very successful in their real estate careers. Do they choose friendship, or family or do they do neither and treat it like a business decision and list with the realtor that has sold the most property in their area, knowing this may create a problem with their friend and their family members?
This dilemma is a common occurrence with over 800 licensed realtors in the local Board of Realtors. Real Estate sales like most other professions has evolved into a specialty and every realtor has one. Types of properties that he sells frequently, knows the language and possesses both knowledge and experience to guide a seller to a successful sale. Real Estate sales has become a specialized field that requires knowledge and training to avoid pitfalls that can kill a deal and avoid litigation.
I am frequently asked to sell a friend’s home and I decline. I do not keep up with the residential market, have the buyer data base or am familiar with all the required forms. I am not a member of the residential internet sites to adequately expose their property. I believe that would not be fair to a seller. I am sure many of them do not understand the specialties in real estate that exist.
While the Louisiana Real Estate Commission allows any licensed person to sell commercial real estate few specialize in the commercial field. It requires a different language such as Cap Rate, Breakpoint, rate of return on a land lease, internal rate of return or triple, double or modified net lease, especially when dealing with regional and national corporations.
A lack of knowledge in the commercial language can and will kill any deal. It also requires experience in negotiating specialized leases and sales, having a data base of potential buyers and exposing their property to local, regional and national commercial MLS services which are both costly and limited to only commercial property.
The Local Scene
The WAREHOUSE WITH COLD STORAGE at 2920 Commerce Street, Monroe has sold for $200,000. The 21,900 sf warehouse sold for $9.13 psf.
The former PEPPERS BAR at 1620 Arkansas Road, West Monroe has sold for $175,000. The 3,472 sf building sold for $50.40 psf
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
