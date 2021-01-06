As we bid farewell to 2020 the new and hopefully better year of 2021 appears on the horizon. We are looking for a year with new promise, and a return to normalcy as we have known in past years. The year 2021 looks promising with new commercial development, completion of new street or road connectors and new areas for growth in our market. I do not claim to be a prophet but, many of these projects I have brokered and others I have general knowledge. With that in mind let me share 9 predictions for the new year:
• ARKANSAS ROAD in West Monroe will finally complete its round-abouts and a limited amount of development will begin. A new convenience store will be developed at the corner of Arkansas and Good Hope Road.
• The I-20 southside service road is under construction between Garrett Road and Nutland Road and will be completed. This will open the door for new commercial development across from Pecanland Mall and surrounding developments on the northside of I-20.
• The Forsythe Extension under construction will provide a faster and better access to I-20 and provide relief to some of the traffic bottle-necks in that area.
• There will be a new development at Forsythe and Oliver Road. This is the former location of the Spirit Service Station which has been demolished.
• There is a large new development proposed on the 12 acre Oliver Road site that will connect to Broadmoor
• Something will probably happen in 2021 to the St. Francis North closed Hospital on Hwy. 165 N.
• Cypress Street, West Monroe will continue to develop with the completion of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store and the recent sale of the Cypress Street and Norris Lane Corner
• A new multi-family development is proposed for Sterlington, La.
AND FINALLY:
• ULM under new coach Terry Bowden will win more games in 2021 than they won in 2020.
On the Local Scene
The OUACHITA PARISH SCHOOL BOARD has purchased 39 acres across from Sterlington High School to build a new Sterlington Middle School. The property sold for $1,200,000 or $30,769 p/acre
The former HOTEL AND BINGO HALL at the Grambling Exit on RWE Jones Dr. and I-20 has been sold for $450,000
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
