Farmland in the U.S. has been exploding in value and demand in the past few years. Remember when farmland was relatively cheap and not in big demand.
Those days may be gone forever as investors seeking a less volatile investment in the U.S. have in recent years discovered farmland. Farmland in the U.S. has reached an average of $3,380 per acre.
This is up $220 per acre or 7% over the 2020 average, representing the largest price jump in this market since 2014. The highest priced farmland is in the corn belt, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio and Illinois where prices are averaging $5,000 per acre.
I can remember when dad purchased 200 acres on the Boeuf River in Richland Parish for $100 per acre and thought he had grossly overpaid. However, 20 years later he sold it for $1,875 per acre.
Bruce Sherrick, Director of the TIAA Center for Farmland Research, said high-quality farmland in the corn belt is up a record 15-20 % in 2021. Wealthy investors such as Bill Gates are rumored to have purchased several thousand acres of farm and timber land in the south, moving out of the more volatile stock market.
•••
The largest building in the world is still the BOEING’S EVERITT FACTORY built in 1967. It has a floor area of 4.23 million sq. ft. The California Disneyland could fit inside.
CANADA will ban foreign home buyers for 2 years, promises Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau if he is elected. Foreign purchasers have pushed the price of homes beyond the ability of most Canadians to purchase. The average cost of a home in Canada is $529,840 a jump of 16% over 2020.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.