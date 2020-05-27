John and his wife have found the house of their dreams. It has the size they are looking for, and it’s in the right neighborhood with a great school district. It meets all the requirements they started out looking for in a new home and the $250,000 price is within their budget.
The only problem is John has only $20,000 for a down payment. He visits his lender and is approved for the $230,000 loan. The lender is required to prepare a Closing Statement with a list of all the charges he will pay at closing. Contained in the Closing Statement is a little noted and little explained charge called a Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) charge or if an FHA Loan a Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP). How does this effect his money required to close and/or his monthly payment?
CONVENTIONAL LOAN — With a Conventional Loan the PMI (Private Mortgage Insurance) insures the lender against default by the borrower until the Loan To Value (LTV) is reduced to 80%. Until John’s mortgage reaches $200,000, he will pay a PMI charge of .5% to 1% of the loan value per year added to his principle and interest payment on his loan. However, unless John watches his loan amount and knows when it reaches $200,000 and requests the lender to remove the PMI charge, he will probably continue to be charged PMI for the life of the loan.
FHA LOAN — If John secures an FHA Loan, he will be charged 1.75% of the loan amount at closing plus .85% of the loan amount each year for the life of the loan. FHA calls this a Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP) and insures the lender against default by the borrower. The FHA down payment requirement is less so the MIP has both an up-front charge, generally added to the loan amount, and a monthly charge.
VA LOAN — If John is a veteran and can qualify, he can secure a VA Loan with no down payment for up to 30 years at a competitive interest rate. One of the perks of a VA Loan is that there is no PMI or MIP charge even with a 100% LTV (Loan To Value) mortgage. However, if John sells, he cannot secure another VA Loan until this first VA Loan is paid off.
Both the PMI and MIP charges are based on the original loan. They are not adjusted for the decreased amount of the loan or the increased value of the home.
On the Local Scene
COTTONPORT APARTMENTS, 110 Pine Street, West Monroe, has sold for $1,800,000. The 16 apartment units sold for $112,500 per unit.
OFFICE DEPOT 2301 Louisville Ave, Monroe sold for $5,138,000.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.