The former Trenton Street Golf Course property is now on the market for sale. I was in elementary school when I lived on N. 8th Street just one block from the golf course.
One of our favorite summertime activities was to walk to the golf course. We all had one club and one ball and we would play until the last ball was lost.
The nine-hole course consisted of 63 acres complete with club house, driving range and putting green. The golf course was closed a few years ago and the property has been vacant since.
It will now be re-developed into commercial and residential land use with a large portion remaining as a wetland reservoir.
The portion on North 7th that lies between Otis Street and Arkansas Road will be divided into 10 lots with a mixed-use development of retail, offices, financial services and other commercial uses.
The property fronting North 7th Street will be commercial development and the property behind the North 7th development will be offices or multi-family such as townhomes or possibly apartments.
The east end of the property that fronts Trenton Street, Otis Street and Arkansas Road consisting of seven acres will be used for residential development.
There is a 2,100 sf building at the end of the property, fronting Trenton Street that is part of the 7 acres and can be used for many purposes or sold separately. The site is surrounded by residential development and is ideally situated for further development.
The wetland reservoir in the middle of the property will become a natural wildlife habitat surrounded by a walking and bike trail. A special tax millage has been set for the infrastructure and further development of this city owned property.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
