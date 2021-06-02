We have just commemorated this week one of those Holidays that get less attention than most others.
Yet, I am writing and we are living the freedoms that those we so often forget have paid the ultimate price for what we enjoy.
Memorial Day is the day set aside to both celebrate our freedoms and remember the sacrifice of those who have made it possible.
Today we all live in the land of the free because of the home of the brave men and women who bought our freedom with their lives.
From the shores of Tripoli to the beaches of Normandy, from the jungles of Vietnam to the deserts of Afghanistan hundreds of thousands of brave men and women could have lived out their lives in peace but chose to fight for our peace and freedom.
We owe them a debt that can never be paid and should never be forgotten. America is the shining star in an ever-darkening world, the beacon on a hill that proclaims the greatest experiment in democracy the world has ever known given to us by our founding forefathers and passed from generation to generation.
Today we stand on the precipice of deciding whether we shall be free and live in peace or surrender to those who are our enemies both domestic and abroad.
Those who would lead us to believe there is a more perfect world ahead if we only give up our freedoms and come under the control of those who know best for us.
Those who would take our freedoms, our guns, our homes and lead us down the path of indentured slaves. If power corrupts then absolute power corrupts absolutely. We have seen this experiment fail everywhere it has been tried i.e., Venezuela, Iran, China, Russia, etc. Yes, you can survive without freedom but not the way as Americans we have enjoyed for generations.
Let us never forget the sacrifice of those who bought our freedom with their lives!
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.