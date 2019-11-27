This is the week when we are reminded to pause from our, all consuming, busy schedules to remember, whatever our situation, how fortunate we are to be living in America.
Much of the world would trade places with our poorest citizens just to live in this country. With this in mind I have asked myself this week, “What did I do to be born in America, instead of a third world country, living in a refugee camp or fleeing, with only my few possessions, from an army destroying everything I hold dear?
Or perhaps imprisoned for my faith waiting to be tortured or die at the hand of an enemy sword. The answer to all of these questions: “I HAVE DONE NOTHING TO DESERVE BEING BORN IN AMERICA”.
I am here by an act of divine providence of which there is no logical explanation. Americans make up less than 10% of the world’s population and most of the other 90% would gladly change places with us.
In my generation, I could have been born of Jewish descent and died in a German concentration camp. I could have been born in Russia as one of the 20 million killed by Stalin. I could have been born in China during the reign of Mao Tse-tung’s Cultural Revolution and suffered and died for my faith. I could have been born in India’s lowest social strata spending a lifetime begging for food on the streets of Calcutta.
The list is endless and instead, thru no choice of my own and without any merit of my own, I was born in America, raised in a loving Christian home, provided access to an education, allowed to choose a career of my choice and live in the land of the free and home of brave men and women who have sacrificed and often paid the ultimate price that I could keep and enjoy my freedom. Remembering this week that freedom is never free!
Some time during this week let us each pause and give thanks that regardless of our current problems and circumstances we are still among the most blest people on planet earth.
