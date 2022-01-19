I am a firm believer you have to know where you have been in order to know where you are headed!
Much of what we live through is out of our control and we can only respond to the current circumstances. We live often as the victim or victor of the situation we are offered. So, we have learned once again in the past two years. Some in the real estate business decided in despair to leave and pursue another career.
Others made the decision that they were committed to real estate as a career through the good and the bad times. I can only report on the commercial side of the market and that 2021 was an improvement over 2020. The year 2020 was filled with fear and uncertainty that affected the market.
The year 2021 saw the beginning of a return to confidence that the commercial market would rebound. Below are the commercial real estate numbers for 2020 and 2021.
The 2020 number of sold transactions 121 for $40,350,000 sold — Average sale price $333,509
The 2021 number of sold transactions 152 for $61,285,000 sold — Average sale price $403,193
As you can see 2021 was a 20% increase in sold transactions and a 33% increase in total dollars sold over 2020. Also, the average sold price increased 17% over 2020. In addition, there are many millions of commercial real estate transactions that are not reported every year or are reported thru other sources.
Some sales commercial brokers make are out of the Northeast Louisiana area or even out of state. These also remain unreported.
The commercial real estate market continues to make a strong comeback from 2020.
On the Local Scene
The former RITE AID PHARMACY at Louisville Ave. and N. 18th Street, Monroe has been sold for $1,600,000. The 11,000 sf store sold for $145.45 psf.
The VACANT LOT 600 Trenton Street ( at the end of the Louisville Bridge on the West Monroe side) West Monroe has been sold for $550,000. The 1.16 acre lot sold for $11.31 psf or $49,283 per acre.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
