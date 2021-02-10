Millions of homeowners are facing the ‘Great Dilemma’! Joe has a home he likes but doesn’t love. It does not have many of the things he both wants and needs. However, he loves the location and really likes his neighbors. So, what does Joe do? He can sell and take advantage of the historically low interest rates which he knows will not be available forever. The difference between a $200,000, 30 year, 3% mortgage and a $200,000, 6%, 30 year mortgage is $356 per month payments. He also knows he can sell and have enough equity for the down payment on a new home. So, what is Joe’s dilemma?
Joe also knows he can refinance his home and remodel to meet all his needs and most of his wants. He would like an enclosed patio, an outdoor kitchen, a workshop, a larger storage area and a firepit. His wife wants new kitchen cabinets, upgraded kitchen appliances, new flooring and a remodeled bathroom. He also knows that once he remodels, he will not be able to sale for a price that covers his current value and the cost of all his improvements.
If Joe and his wife start looking at homes for sale, he knows his wife will find a home she loves and the decision will be made for him. His children have friends in the neighborhood, love their school and are opposed to any move. He is now close to both his work and his wife’s work. Does Joe make a decision based on what he thinks financially or is his decision one based on sentiment and emotion.
This is the ‘Great Dilemma’ many homeowners face today. Whichever decision is made, it becomes long term and cannot be reversed. Perhaps the worst decision would be to remodel and then not be satisfied with the end result. Only Joe and his family can make this decision and hope it is the right one.
On the Local Scene
DENNY’S RESTAURANT IS COMING TO WEST MONROE on Well Road at the site of the former Texaco convenience store. There are currently 1,700 Denny’s Restaurants and they are all open 24 hours. It will locate next to the QT Truck Stop to be built at Well Road & I-20 and in front of the new Comfort Suites Hotel.
The former OIB BANK at 4370 Sterlington Road has sold for $630,000. The 4,337sf bank building sold for $145 p/sf
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.