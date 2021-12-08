As 2021 draws to a close, I am often told there is no commercial real estate activity in Northeast Louisiana. I am also asked how can a commercial real estate broker and company survive much less prosper in this market.
The truth is much different than the perception. Commercial real estate with the right contacts and the right local, regional and national exposure is very active in this market. Today I have over $20 million in contracts on my desk and another $15 million in negotiations plus I am certain there are several million dollars in other deals working that I am not privy to. Let me take time to recount a few of the sales and “coming soon” commercial attractions that have occurred recently or will soon.
West Monroe:
• Dollar General and 2 Convenience Stores Arkansas Road
• Surge Entertainment Center Mane St.
• Denny’s Restaurant, Comfort Inn & Suites and Quick Trip Truck Stop Wells Road
• Brookshire Bldg., Mexican Restaurant and expanded Burks Department Store Sunshine Heights Shopping Center
• Walpole Tire Center expanded Warren Drive
• Tommy’s Car Wash Thomas Road
• Flying Heart Brewery Commerce St.
• Neighbors Cookies expanded Industrial Parkway
• Jack’s Bar B-Q Trenton Street
Monroe:
• 1st Baptist Downtown St. John Street (sold)
• Retirement Village off 165 N.
• College of Osteopathic Medicine ULM Campus
• North Monroe Hospital 165 N. (sold
• Hixson Autoplex (partial) sold
• Iberia Bank (all locations) sold to another bank
• Johnny’s Pizza N. 18th Street
• Foot and Ankle Clinic DeSiard Street
• Sonny Panzico Garden Mart 165 N., Monroe
• Tommy’s Carwash
Coming Soon:
• Monroe Coca Cola Walnut Street, Monroe (Sale)
• West Monroe Indoor Sports Complex, Mane Street, West Monroe
• Apartment Development Oliver Road, Monroe
• Residential Development Trenton Street (former Golf Course Property), West Monroe
These projects represent an estimated $150 million investment in our area and I have only listed some of the projects. I am sure there are many more I have missed and are in the planning and development stages.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
