The year 2021 is shaping up to be a busy year for commercial development in our market.
Last week I covered some of the new developments and this week I will list 14 more that are recent developments or in-the-works and will open in 2021.
Too often I hear that our market is dead and nothing new is happening. Well “it just ain’t so Joe” — we are more active than most markets our size.
There are millions of dollars being invested in our area because they believe in its future. These are the ‘movers and shakers’ that see a bright future for northeast Louisiana.
Below is the list of 14 more recent or in-the-works developments:
• LOVE’S TRAVEL CENTER I-20 at Millhaven, Monroe
• NEW McALISTER’S DELI McMillan Road, West Monroe
• 3 NEW RESTAURANTS coming to West Monroe
• NEW HOTEL opening soon on Well Road, West Monroe
• EDWARD VIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE @ ULM, Monroe
• TWIN CITY OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT SUPER STORE, Glenwood Dr., West Monroe
• CHRIST CHURCH, Sterlington Campus
• GARDENS OF SUMERSET RETIREMENT VILLAGE, OFF 165 N, Sterlington
• FISH AND CHICK DRIVE-THRU RESTAURANT, Louisville Ave., Monroe
• JOHN MCKERNON OFFICE BUILDING Forsythe, Monroe
• MEXICAN RESTAURANT Sunshine Heights Shopping Center West Monroe
• GT TRUCK STOP Well Road, West Monroe
• BASKIN ROBBINS ICE CREAM STORE, N. 7th, West Monroe
• Ochsner MEDICAL CLINIC Thomas Road (former Orange Leaf space) West Monroe
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
