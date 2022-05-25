I continue to get questions about the future development of the former Trenton Golf Course on North 7th Street in West Monroe.
You are finally beginning to see work on the property. Site preparation has started for the two entrance drives from North 7th Street that have been finally approved by DOTD
There will be five lots on North 7th for commercial development and another five or six lots behind the commercial development for multi family development such as apartments or townhouses.
The two developments will be separated by a new street that runs between Otis Street on the south end and Arkansas Road on the north end.
On the east end where the club house is located and fronting Trenton Street will be a residential development of 28 homes.
This site has been purchased and will be developed by Arco Builders of West Monroe.
They will feature among other things rear entrance garages accessed by an alley in the rear. There will be a small park and access to the existing walk/bike trail.
The final plans are still under development and you will soon see site preparation started.
There is a contract under negotiation for a multi-family development on the Otis Street side. On the North 7th Street commercial lots there is a planned bank and a proposal for a grocery store on the N. 7th Street and Arkansas Road intersection.
All of these negotiations are at a sensitive stage but hopefully will materialize in the future.
On the Local Scene
A 29.7-acre tract and 1.5-acre tract has been purchased on CAMP ROAD, WEST MONROE by Cypress Lake RV Resort of Ouachita LLC for $855,000 for the development of an RV Park. It is also rumored a water park will be included in the development.
The five-story former RICHLAND STATE BANK BUILDING on N. 7th Street in West Monroe has been sold for $4,825,000. The building sold for just under $100 psf.
