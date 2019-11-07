They’re coming! They’re coming! The latest round of how to invest in real estate with no money down, using someone’s money, buy cheap, sell high and make an instant fortune.
These seminars can be local or across the country and the cost to attend is anywhere from free to $5,000 or more. They all want to sell you their program, their books or their tapes. They all have testimonials of the ones that have followed their program and got rich. If they came and didn’t get rich, it was because they didn’t follow the program, because their program will work in any market, any economy, any location is fool proof and never fails. They never give the testimony of the many, many thousands that have tried it and failed.
My advice, if you really want to invest in real estate, before you spend your time and money find someone who has been successful and have an in-depth conversation with them.
Talk with someone that owns a large number of properties and discuss how they got started and how they grew their business. I heard recently from one that now owns over 100 properties and another that had accumulated almost 400 properties in the northeast Louisiana market. Ask them how they financed their purchases, what are the pit-falls, how they manage and maintain their properties. Also ask how long it has taken them to acquire their properties.
This is the kind of information you need to be successful and it does not come in a 1 day or 1 week seminar that you have traveled across the country and paid thousands to attend or was offered locally for free, with limited seating. Remember even if they say it is free it never is!!!
On the Local Scene
CHRIST CHURCH, West Monroe has purchased the New Life Covenant Church 7616 Hwy.165 N., Monroe for $1,200,000.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
