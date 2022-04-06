Why has the price of single family homes escalated at such a rapid rate?
We all know many of the reasons related to the cost of materials, price of subdivision development, cost of residential lots, etc. Add to that the supply chain issues causing extended time for delivery of windows, doors, appliances and other items.
Also, the shortage of homes currently on the market creating a supply and demand issue. The other little-known factor is the purchase of single family homes by investors.
These are small investors adding to a portfolio and large cash rich corporations buying homes all over the nation in large numbers. During the 3rd Quarter of 2021 investors purchased 18% of all homes sold. The average price of these homes was $439,000.
The shortage of single family homes has created an opportunity for cash buyers to reap huge profits. Most of these homes become rentals and allows the owner to charge higher rents.
In 2021 investors purchased 11.2% more residential properties than in 2020. In the 2nd Quarter of 2021 alone investors purchased $63 billion in single family properties.
The investor market is targeting the single family residence. They have shown little interest in the condominium market with just 16% of their purchases.
Even less interest has been shown by investors in the multi-family apartment market with only 3.4% of their investments. This factor combined with the before noted factors has contributed to the significant increase in the price of homes.
On the Local Scene
Another WENDY’S Restaurant in West Monroe! Wendy’s has purchased the lot at the corner of Cypress Street and Ashford Drive, West Monroe. The lot sold for $445,000.
Another STARBUCKS for Monroe! Starbucks has purchased the Jimmy John’s Restaurant at 1300 Sterlington Road ( Hwy 165 N.) for $1,200,000.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
