With crime in Chicago up 38% this year the city is looking at selling 4,000 vacant lots in the city.
Bill Roark: Housing crisis in America?
- By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crowd melee involving coaches breaks out during Carroll's win over Franklin Parish
- West Monroe produces statement win over Ouachita
- OCS ties school records with Cedar Creek win
- EDITORIAL: Recommendations for amendments
- Citizens protest West Monroe bar’s liquor license
- Late touchdown prevents Richwood upset over Union
- Neville shows dominance in district play again
- Defending champs collide when Sterlington hosts Amite in Week 9
- Cobb said charges pending for Carroll coaches
- MARTIN: Richwood vs. Carroll headlines massive Week 9
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
Avian Influenza has been detected at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe. Out o… Read moreBird flu found at Monroe zoo
A Ouachita Parish jury found Lester Ramsey Jr., 23, of 907 Austin Ave., West Monroe, guilty … Read moreWest Monroe man found guilty for 2020 murder
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The West Monroe Board of Aldermen voted last week to accept a $98,100 grant for electric veh… Read moreWest Monroe receives $98,000 for EV stations
In today’s paper, starting on Page 10B, you’ll find a list of Ouachita and Morehouse Parish … Read moreList of locals owed money in paper today
One location in Ouachita Parish tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Ouachi… Read moreWest Nile detected at one Ouachita location
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred last week. Read moreOPSO investigates shooting death in Monroe
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week after he allegedly left Texas Roadho… Read moreWest Monroe man accused of leaving Texas Roadhouse without paying
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
John Sutherlin, the chief innovation and research officer for the University of Louisiana-Mo… Read moreSutherlin talks landfill corruption in ‘Garbage Gumbo’
The Merry Little Depot street festival is planned to be held in Delhi from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. … Read moreDelhi to host Merry Little Depot festival
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of the northeast Louisiana delegat… Read moreState delegation to attend ‘Coffee at the Cooley’
The Union Museum of History and Art plans to host the “Eve of the Beast” exhibit from Nov. 3… Read more‘Eye of the Beast’ exhibit opens at Union museum
Morehouse General Hospital has donated $1,000 to Keep Morehouse Beautiful for its Christmas … Read moreMorehouse General Hospital donates $1,000
“64 Parishes,” a magazine focused on Louisiana’s history and culture, plans to host a public… Read moreMagazine hosts publication party
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner claims the town’s mayor, Caesar Velasquez, illegally t… Read moreSterlington chief claims officers fired illegally
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe City Council voted Tuesday to spend $2 million in state funds on the new Biomedic… Read moreCouncil allocates $3.75 million for research park
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Local officials, legislators and business leaders received an update earlier this week from … Read moreLiving Well updates community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.