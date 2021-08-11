Last week I wrote on an article from Millionacres, a Motley Fool Company written in 2019 and their predictions for the Real Estate Market and the Economy in 2020.
Today I will continue their predictions to find out if they came true. It is interesting to look back and see how accurate they were on predicting how the Real Estate Market and the economy would perform.
These were their predictions:
• CLASHES OVER MULTIFAMILY HOUSING DEVELOPMENTS The governor of California recently overrode single family zoning in the state. The intent was to change the make- up of the wealthiest communities into transit-oriented communities (TOC) to permit developments for low and middle income demographics creating a “socially responsible environment”. In response many communities have formed “NIMBY (Not In My BACKYARD) community groups to fight this type of zoning. The prediction is that this will spread to other states and there will be bitter battles between local zoning commissioners, elected officials and local community leaders.
• HOMEBUILDERS WILL FOCUS ON STARTER HOMES The day of the $300,000 to $500,000 spec home may be gone. Rising building and land costs have resulted in homebuilders focusing on starter homes in the $150,000 to $250,000 price range. The economy will continue to perform well and Millennials will drive the homebuying market. Meeting this pent-up demand with rising construction costs and inflation will be the challenge for homebuilders in 2020.
• PRIVATE INVESTMENT WILL BRING SOLUTIONS TO THE AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS The prediction is that the United States needs more than 7 million new affordable housing units to meet the pent-up demand, for low to median income wage earners. These are wage earners making about 70% of the area’s median income or for our area this would be $24,000 to $28,000. Look to see schools, office buildings, malls and shopping centers converted into affordable housing units, such as the former 141 DeSiard Office Building in Downtown Monroe converted to subsidized housing units. These are constructed with low-income housing tax credits.
On the Local Scene
ROSES DISCOUNT (a division of Variety Wholesalers based in Henderson, North Carolina) will open a 30,000 sf store in the Twin City Plaza on Louisville Avenue, Monroe.
Two 4-Plex APARTMENT BUILDINGS at 107 Parkwest Drive, West Monroe have sold for $705,000. The apartment units sold for $88,125 per apartment.
Bill Roark is a Commercial Associate Broker at Tri State Properties and may be contacted by email to bill.roark@reagan.com.
